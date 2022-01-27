Sara Ali Khan And Vicky Kaushal Wrap Their First Film Together; Thank Laxman Utekar

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal thanked their director Laxman Utekar after wrapping up their first film together, and took to their Instagram handles to pen notes for their lovely team, with whom they had a blast during the shoot.

Without revealing the name of her upcoming film, Sara shared a still from Utekar's next and captioned it as, "It's a film wrap 🍿🎥🎬🎞 Can't believe it's already over! Thank you @laxman.utekar sir for giving me Somya. Thank you for all the guidance, patience and support. Thank you for always being so understanding and always pushing me to do better and better."

She further praised Vicky for being an amazing co-star and wrote, "@vickykaushal09 🤗🤗🤗 every day with you on set has been a blast. From enjoying Punjabi songs and bonfires to early morning drives and copious cups of chai. Thank you for making this journey so memorable for me. You're one of the most humble, talented and gifted actors I've met, and I'm so privileged that I got to share screen space with you and learn so much from you."

Check out Sara's complete note here...

Vicky on the other hand, wrote, "Naam mein kya rakha hai, abhi toh wrap hua hai!!! Thank You #DineshVijan @pvijan @maddockfilms, @laxman.utekar Sir, @saraalikhan95 and the entire team @raghav_dop @jatinbajaj20 @sujit_dube @punit_dave__ @bruh_mistha @rana_the_aprajita @_pawni_tripathi @rohit_utekar1 and everyone for such an amazing experience. Each day of filming this beautiful story has been memorable for me. Going to miss you guys terribly and all the madness involved. Also, a very big thank you to the wonderful people of Indore who have been so cooperative and full of love. Thank You! Baat yeh dil ki hai, jo ghar ghar tak pohonchegi... ya shayad baat ghar ki hai jo har dil ko chuyegi. See you all soon at the movies!"

Interestingly, fans are loving the chemistry between Sara and Vicky in the still and they are quite excited to see them together on the silver screen for the first time.