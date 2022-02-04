Sara Ali Khan Angers Netizens For Pushing Her Spot Girl In Swimming Pool For Prank Video; Gets Slammed

Recently, during 'Ask Me Anything' session, actress Sara Ali Khan shared a video of herself playing a prank on her spot girl Jharu and guess what? Her prank did not go down well with many netizens. In the video, Sara is seen posing in a white bikini with Jharu and ​suddenly pushes her in swimming pool leaving the latter surprised.

Sara shared this video on her Instagram story, when a user asked Sara about the worst prank that she has played on someone in her life. While there's no denying that her prank was indeed the worst, netizens are infuriated to see Sara's mischievous side.

They felt that her act was rather dangerous and it might have led to something worse hence, she should not have behaved so recklessly.

Reacting to her video, a user wrote, "This is NOT funny at all! I am glad that her spot girl is fine...but this is not funny. Period!"

"But how is this a prank .. pushing someone into the water like this 👎," wrote another user.

One more user wrote, "She threw her very inappropriate way.. Anything can happen in name of prank.. How much Insensible she is! 😥"

"Would Sara be sporty if it had been done by that spot girl?😡" wondered another netizen while reacting to the Kedarnath actress' video, which is going viral on social media for all the wrong reason.

With respect to work, Sara was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re. She will next be seen in Laxman Utekar's next, wherein she is paired opposite Vicky Kaushal.

(Social media posts are unedited.)