Sara Ali Khan Calls Salman Khan 'Uncle'; Latter Jokes 'Aapki Picture Gayi'

Salman Khan and Sara Ali Khan's fun-filled banter was one of the highlights at IIFA Awards 2022. Ahead of the award show's telecast on Colors, the channel dropped a special promo wherein the two stars are seen leaving the audience in splits with their hilarious conversation.

In the video, Sara is seen saying that she wants to launch some brands, adding 'Salman uncle ke saath." Hearing this, Salman replies, "Aapki picture gayi (now your film is gone)." Sara then asks him, "Meri picture kyun gayi (why so?). To this, the Bollywood superstar explains, "Aapne sabke samne mujhe uncle bulaya (you called me uncle in front of everyone)." An embarassed Sara says, "You told me to call you uncle." The duo then also shake a leg to the song 'Tan Tana Tan Tan'.

Have a look at the video.

Fans couldn't get enough of Salman-Sara's banter. An Instagram user wrote,"They always create magic on stage." Another one wrote, "Hahaha Sara is so cute." A netizen joked, "Sara ne Salman ko gussa dila diya haha (Sara made Salman angry).

IIFA 2022 was held in Abu Dhabi's Etihad Arena on Yas Island between June 2-4. Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul hosted the award ceremony. The event was a star-studded one which saw performances by Abhishek Bachchan, Ananya Panday, Tiger Shroff and others.

Workwise, Sara Ali Khan has wrapped up her next with Vicky Kaushal which is helmed by Laxman Utekar. On the other hand, Salman Khan has already starting filming for Farhad Samji's next alongside Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh.