Sara Ali Khan Gets Upset After Being Pushed By Paparazzi; Refuses To Pose For The Cameras

A video of Sara Ali Khan is doing rounds on social media, wherein she got pushed by one of the photographers while making her way towards her car. While Sara maintained her cool, she refused to pose for the paparazzi saying, "Nahi. Aaplog dhakka maarte rehte ho (No, you guys keep pushing)."

Video Courtesy: Viral Bhayani

Netizens are in awe of Sara's humility and praised the actress for maintaining her calm in such situation.

A netizen wrote, "She's such a sweetheart. The way she reacted so politely despite being pushed by that pap."

Another netizen wrote, "She's so sweet honestly...she got pushed but still politely refused."

"They pushed her but still she smiled nd was being so sweet," wrote one more user.

"Her kindness makes her a star. How nicely she tackled the situation. She is still so polite to them. Her heart is of pure gold," wrote one more Instagram user.

While most of the netizens praised Sara, others criticised the paparazzi for creating a chaos around her and asked them to be responsible enough.

With respect to work, Sara was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

She will next be seen in Laxman Utekar's untitled next opposite Vicky Kaushal. When the duo shared the first look poster of their film, netizen went crazy over their palpable chemistry. In fact, they are very excited to see Sara and Vicky on the silver screen.

Having said that, she also has Gaslight in her kitty, which marks her first collaboration with Vikrant Massey.

