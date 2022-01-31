Sara Ali Khan Holidays With Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan In Kashmir, Enjoys Snow Jet Skiing

Sara Ali Khan is currently holidaying in Kashmir with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and her best friend. The actress took to her social media account to share a few glimpses of her snowy escapades with her fans and followers. On Monday evening, she took to Instagram and posted a bunch of cool pictures with her brother.

In the photos, we see the brother-sister duo enjoying snow jet-skiing together whilst being covered up in their winter gears. Sara shared the breath-taking snaps from the picturesque locations with her famous 'Sara ki Shayari'.

Sara wrote, "Icy breeze 🧊❄️Time to freeze 🥶 Iggy Potter I always tease 😈 Stalking him to smile and say cheese 🧀 But I’m polite I always say please 🙏🏻 So it’s all good, we at ease 👫." Check out the post below:

As soon as the actress shared the post, fans were quick to drop heart emojis for the brother-sister duo in the comments section. Earlier, Sara was also seen enjoying the snowfall while taking a jeep ride. She had shared the video on her Instagram stories.

On the professional front, Sara recently returned from Indore after wrapping her upcoming fil with Vicky Kaushal. The actress had shared the new news on her social media along with the first look of the untitled project.

Aanand L Rai On Casting Sara Ali Khan In Atrangi Re: The Day I Met Her I Knew She Was The One

Vicky Kaushal Calls Sara Ali Khan 'All Things Amaze'; Fans Say 'Excited To See Them Together

She wrote, "It’s a film wrap 🍿🎥🎬🎞 Can’t believe it’s already over! Thank you @laxman.utekar sir for giving me Somya. Thank you for all the guidance, patience and support. Thank you for always being so understanding and always pushing me to do better and better. @vickykaushal09 🤗🤗🤗 every day with you on set has been a blast. From enjoying Punjabi songs and bonfires to early morning drives and copious cups of chai. Thank you for making this journey so memorable for me.” Take a look!