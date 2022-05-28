Sara Ali Khan Is All Set To Shake A Leg On 'Chaka Chak' At IIFA Along With Her Other Dance Numbers; Details In

With
her
mesmerising
expressions
and
unparalleled
grace,
Sara
Ali
Khan's
dance
performance
is
something
that
her
fans
have
been
eagerly
waiting
to
watch
on
screen.
The
International
Indian
Film
Academy
and
Awards
(IIFA)
is
set
to
thrill
fans
with
its
22nd
edition
in
Yas
Island,
Abu
Dhabi
on
June
2,
3,
and
4.
We
have
learned
that
Sara
will
be
shaking
a
leg
on
Chaka
Chak,
which
was
her
first
solo
lead
song
from
Atrangi
Re.
Sara
never
misses
a
chance
to
impress
the
audience
with
her
extraordinary
talent.
From
Kedarnath
to
Atrangi
re,
the
actress
has
always
carried
some
amazing
dance
numbers
in
her
kitty.
According
to
the
sources,
"Sara
will
be
seen
performing
on
Chaka
Chak
at
the
awards.
The
song
and
the
film
is
very
close
to
her
heart
and
she
has
been
rehearsing
for
it
since
almost
a
month
now.
She
will
also
be
performing
on
songs
from
Kedarnath,
Simmba,
Coolie
no.1
and
Love
Aaj
Kal
2."
The
actress
was
recently
spotted
outside
a
dance
studio
for
her
rehearsals
amidst
a
hectic
shooting
schedule.
Sara's
dance
numbers
in
her
films
are
some
of
the
trendiest
tracks
that
have
been
loved
by
the
masses.
Her
performance
in
IIFA
will
definitely
be
the
major
highlight
that
the
audience
is
keeping
their
eyes
on.
On
the
work
front,
Sara
has
just
completed
shooting
for
an
untitled
project
next
to
Vicky
Kaushal
whereas
she
was
recently
spotted
shooting
for
her
upcoming
'Gaslight' with
Vikrant
Massey.