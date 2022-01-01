Sara Ali Khan Would Love To Co-Star With Vijay Deverakonda And Janhvi Kapoor In Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Remake

Sara Ali Khan never fails to surprise us with her candid answers in her interviews. In her latest interaction with an entertainment portal when the actress was asked to name a film from the past that she would love to do with Vijay Deverakonda and Janhvi Kapoor, she picked up Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Sara told Pinkvilla, "I think if Karan Johar made Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with us (Sara, Janhvi Kapoor and Vijay Deverakonda), it would be great. I think you should call him right now. And I'm almost like 98.3 percent sure that they will agree to it. So, I think we should do it."

Sara has been vocal about her wanting to share screen space with Vijay Deverakonda in a film and had called the Liger actor 'cool' as well as 'really hot' in one of her recent interviews. In fact, recently when she bumped into Vijay in Mumbai, she had a fan moment with him and even clicked a selfie.

Well, we must say it would be interesting to watch Vijay, Sara and Janhvi's take on Karan Johar's iconic romantic drama which continues to be loved even after many years of its release. The 1998 film revolves around a young girl who sets out to reunite her widowed father with his college best friend who loved him, only to discover that she's engaged.

Coming back to Sara, the actress is currently basking in the success of her recent release Atrangi Re co-starring Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. She has been receiving rave reviews for her performance in this Aanand L Rai directorial.