Sara Ali Khan Pens Emotional Note For Sushant Singh Rajput On Fourth Anniversary Of Her Debut Film Kedarnath

Actress Sara Ali Khan, who gained popularity for her acting chops in her debut film Kedarnath, which released four years ago today, got a tad bit emotional. Since the release of the film, many things have changed, but one big change is the unexpected departure of Sushant Singh Rajput from this world. Sara took to Instagram to remember the time she spent with Sushant and how she misses him every day.

She wrote a caption to the post that read, "4 years ago my biggest dream came true. It still feels like a dream and now perhaps always will. I'd do anything to go back to August 2017 and shoot every scene of this film again, relive every moment again, learn so much from Sushant about music, films, books, life, acting, stars and the sky, witness every sunrise, sunset and moonrise, listen to the sound of the river, enjoy every plate of Maggi and Kurkure, wake up at 4am to get ready, be introduced and directed by Gattu sir, and just be Mukku all over again. Thank you for a lifetime of memories. #JaiBholenath. And as the full moon shines bright tonight, I know Sushant is up there right by his favourite moon, shining like the bright star he always was and always will be. From Kedarnath to Andromeda" (sic)

Check out Sara's post here:-

In the Instagram post, Sara Ali Khan shared a bunch of pictures that captured her experience with Sushant during the shooting of Kedarnath. In the first photo, which looks adorable, we can see Sushant adjusting a pair of headphones over Sara's head. The second image is a candid snap taken in the mountains, and Sara was at her goofiest, with Sushant expressing disbelief.

Sara Ali Khan shared a fond relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput, as she had made her acting debut opposite him in Kedarnath, and he was her first co-star. He had supported her through trying times, and they enjoyed a close friendship. According to the media, Sushant and Sara dated for a short period of time before calling it quits.

On the first death anniversary of Sushant, Sara shared a photo with him in which both of them were in the water and smiled sweetly for the camera. She expressed the difficulty she had in accepting the fact that Sushant was no more. She was all praise for him, as he had given her insightful acting advice and inspired her to believe that anything was possible.

On the professional front, Sara Ali Khan last appeared in Anand L. Rai's Atrangi Re alongside Tamil superstars Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. She will next be seen in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino, paired with Aditya Roy Kapur. The shooting of the film will begin soon.