Sara Ali Khan Shares A Lovely Birthday Wish For Brother Ibrahim Ali Khan, Calls Him 'Silly Yet Bright'

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan celebrates his 21st birthday today (March 5). On this occasion, his elder sister and actress Sara Ali Khan had a super cute birthday wish for her. Sara also revealed that unfortunately, she is not with her brother today on his special day.

Talking about the same, Sara Ali Khan shared a fun video from one of the family's vacations to a snowy location. One can see Sara sitting on a rock above a stream while Ibrahim can be seen acting goofy while flaunting some Kung Fu moves. The Love Aaj Kal actress can be seen wearing a grey full-sleeved tee and blue cargo pants while Ibrahim can be seen sporting a blue and white sweater attire.

In the background, one can hear their mother Amrita Singh tell Sara Ali Khan's signature 'Namaste Darshako' line while introducing her kids in the video. The Chameli Ki Shaadi actress calls them 'crazy kids' while introducing them. Sara had a heartfelt caption for her younger brother with the video.

Sara Ali Khan wrote, "Happiest 21st Birthday to my baby brother. Mommy is saying Namaste to my Darshaks and you both are celebrating without me today- so it's major FOMO. I love you Iggy potter. Missing you so much today. Always stay crazy yet sorted, silly yet bright, annoying yet supportive and basically the best." Take a look at the same.

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan's aunt Saba Pataudi also took to their social media handles to share some warm wishes for him. While Ibrahim is not much active on his private Instagram account, thanks to his sister Sara Ali Khan, fans often see a glimpse of him in their several family vacations and social gatherings. Ibrahim is often seen getting goofy with his elder sister in her 'Knock Knock' joke videos.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ibrahim Ali Khan is currently assisting Karan Johar in the film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie stars Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. Ibrahim was also spotted with Alia and Ranveer as they made a delightful video to celebrate 20 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.