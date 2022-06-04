Sara Ali Khan Wants To Play A Queen In A Sanjay Leela Bhansali Film; Calls It Her Dream Role

Sara Ali Khan made her debut in the Hindi Film Industry with Sushant Singh Rajput's Kedarnath in 2018, and soon garned popularity with films like Simmba, Love Aaj Kal and Atrangi Re. In a recent chat with a tabloid, the actress talked about her dream role.

Sara told ETimes, "I want to play a queen in a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. Or I get to play a modern girl in a Zoya Akhtar film. Those are my dream roles."

The actress said that she is not motivated by money and success when it comes to success. Instead, she believes in working with conviction and honesty, and values the audience's love more.

The tabloid quoted her as saying, "Box office collections go to the producers, humko kucch nahi milta (we don't get anything). So for us, it's important ki shiddat se kaam karo, imandari se karo (work with conviction and honesty). There's nothing more that you can control. Its just important for an actor to be honest and the love of the audience is most important. It doesn't matter which language that appreciation comes in."

Sara's last release was Dhanush-Akshay Kumar-starrer Atrangi Re for which she received accolades for her performance. On being asked if she is choosy after her work post the success of this Aanand L Rai directorial, the actress said, "I am not going to be choosy. But I have to go back to what Aanand L Rai told me after Atrangi Re. Abb koi bhi kachcha kirdar nibhane mein maza nahi aayega (You won't enjoy working with half-baked characters anymore). Now I have developed the hunger for good work. Thankfully that's happening, too."

Sara recently wrapped up Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film in which she is paired opposite Vicky Kaushal for the first time.

Sharing her experience of working on this film, the actress said, "Working with Vicky Kaushal was amazing, he's such a talented guy and he's so easy going that working with him is a lot of fun."