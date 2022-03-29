Satish Kaushik Calls Kabir Singh An Adapted Copy Of Tere Naam; Reveals Why Salman's Film Cannot Be Remade

In his career spanning over three decades, Salman Khan has delivered many blockbuster successes. Amongst them is Satish Kaushik's 2003 film Tere Naam. The film was a remake of Chiyaan Vikram's 1999 film Sethu.

Recently, while speaking with a leading publication, director Satish Kaushik said that Tere Naam is a brand which cannot be remade today. Explaining the reason behind the same, he told Indian Express, "We'll definitely need to adapt with the times. Making the same film and getting the same performance out of Salman will be difficult," adding that the audience's tastes have also changed over the years.

While Tere Naam is considered to be one of Salman Khan's finest performances as an actor, the film is often called out for its problematic premise, misogyny and toxic masculinity. Speaking about it, Kaushik said that Salman was never convinced of his character Radhe's actions in the film. He further added that Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh was an adapted copy of Tere Naam.

The actor-director told the news portal, "Salman always said the film is good and will definitely work. But the character gives a wrong message in it. There was a debate on Kabir Singh too. Kabir Singh was an adapted copy of Tere Naam."

Speaking about how guys woo girls in small towns using all wrong means, even to this day, Kaushik added, "The guy is trying to tell the girl that he loves her, yet he is not ready to take no from her. That's definitely not good. But if you notice, that's the culture in small cities even today, where a guy ends up running after a girl."

He said that even if his film doesn't fit in the urban audience today, the situation prevails in hinterlands even today. However, he added that as a filmmaker, there's a certain sense of responsibility if he tries to remake it.

Kaushik said, "As a filmmaker, your responsibility, whether you want to show such a love story or not, is a different issue all together. One would definitely want to avoid that (today). You can't fall in love with someone who's said no to you. But that's what passion was all about then, where you won't take no from a person."

Tere Naam revolves around a rowdy but kind-hearted guy who falls in love with a demure girl. After initial hatred, the latter reciprocates his love. But, fate has its way and the boy ends up being mentally unstable after a brutal attack.