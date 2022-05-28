Satish Kaushik Reveals Why He Doesn't Want Mr India To Have A Remake Or A Sequel

Anil Kapoor-Sridevi's 1987 film Mr India has considered to be a cult classic and is still remembered for late actor Amrish Puri's portrayal of the iconic villain Mogambo and his equally dialogue 'Mogambo khush hua.'

Satish Kaushik who essayed the role of Calendar in this Shekhar Kapur directorial, in his recent interaction with a leading tabloid said that this film shouldn't have a sequel or be remade in today's times as it won't have the same feel.

ETimes quoted Satish as saying, "In my personal opinion, there are a few films which shouldn't be touched, whether it's for a remake or sequel. Mr. India is one such film which I feel shouldn't be remade as it will not have the same feel."

He continued, "Mr. India was an amalgamation of fine artists collaborating to create a good entertaining film. Right from Shekhar Kapur to Boney Kapoor, Javed Akhtar to special effects, action directors and the cast and crew, including cinematographer Baba Azmi, action director Veeru Devgan, Peter Periera (special effects camera), Art Director Bijon Das Gupta, choreographer Saroj Khan and music composers Laxmikant Pyarelal, everybody believed in the project and put in a lot of effort and there was good team work. It's such an iconic film with such great legacy that if it ever comes out then it can only be pulled off by Anil Kapoor, and no other actor."

In 2020, filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar had announced a film called Mr India. When speculations went rife whether his film was a sequel or remake, he clarified that it is a completely new film with the same title.

Coming back to Satish Kaushik, the actor-filmmaker recently reunited with his Mr India co-star Anil Kapoor for the Netflix film Thar.