Saunkan Saunkne Breaks Record Of Honsla Rakh; Ammy Virk’s Film Earns Rs 18.10 Crore In Its First Weekend

After
raking
in
Rs
4.20
Crore
at
the
box
office
on
its
release
day,
Saunkan
Saunkne
produced
by
Naad
Studios,
Zee
Studios
and
Dreamiyata
Entertainment,
has
become
the
highest-grossing
Punjabi
film
at
the
box
office
by
earning
Rs
18.10
Crore
over
the
weekend.
The
movie
featuring
Ammy
Virk,
Sargun
Mehta
and
Nimrat
Khaira
and
directed
by
Amarjit
Singh
Saron,
has
broken
the
box
office
record
of
Diljit
Dosanjh's
Honsla
Rakh
by
becoming
the
biggest
grosser
of
Punjabi
cinema,
thereby
running
successfully
in
cinema
halls
with
a
terrific
word
of
mouth.
Last
Friday
witnessed
three
movies
clashing
at
the
box
office
including
YRF's
Jayeshbhai
Jordaar
as
well
as
two
regional
films
by
ZEE
Studios
-
Dharmaveer
Mukkam
Post
Thane
(Marathi)
and
Saunkan
Saunkne
(Punjabi).
As
for
Zee
Studios,
they
have
truly
managed
to
have
a
successful
run
for
their
films
with
The
Kashmir
Files
managing
to
break
several
records
and
being
an
absolute
post-pandemic
success.
Dharmaveer
features
Prasad
Oak
in
the
titular
role
while
Saunkan
Saunkne
features
Sargun
Mehta,
Ammy
Virk,
and
Nimrat
Khaira
in
leading
roles.