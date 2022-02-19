Seema Pahwa On Alia Bhatt: She Can Even Beat Some Of The Biggest Actors Despite Being So Young

Seema Pahwa will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt for the first time in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming period drama Gangubai Kathiawadi. While the makers have kept her role under wraps, one did get a glimpse of her in trailer of the film. In her recent interview with a leading tabloid, Pahwa revealed that her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi is different from the regular roles she has been doing in the films.

Further the senior actor was all praise for co-star Alia Bhatt and called her a 'very mature and professional.'

"She knows how to give respect to elders. She keeps the mood lively and is concerned about her juniors as well as her elders. She was very friendly with all the girls who played her friends in the film. She is very caring and if she finds something out of place about her co-stars, she fixes it herself then and there. She is very simple, doesn't have an attitude and used to come on time. I think she is one of the best actors in India at present and can even beat some of the biggest actors despite being so young," the Badhaai Do actress told Hindustan Times.

The actress further shared her experience of working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and said that she was very happy on his set because there were so many things which she admires in her life.

Pahwa said, "I like discipline. Many things were common so I was very comfortable on the set. I think a director has every right to maintain that discipline on set. But it doesn't mean he didn't give any breathing space. He respects everyone on set. If he is being angry at someone, maybe he is not getting the perfection he is yearning for; because the kind of cinema he makes, it needs a perfectionist like him, otherwise he won't be able to create such cinema."

The Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi director further revealed that the entire film has been shot at night. Revealing the reason behind the same, the Bareilly Ki Barfi actress said that she thinks Sanjay Leela Bhansali is more comfortable shooting at night because everyone is focused at night. She added that actors also remain focused because their phones are not ringing.

Based on one of the chapters from Hussain Zaidi's novel 'Mafia Queens Of Mumbai', Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi is scheduled to release on February 25.