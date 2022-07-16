Selfiee Director Raj Mehta Calls Kiara Advani His 'Lucky Mascot'

Director Raj Mehta is in a happy space. His last directorial Jugjugg Jeeyo was not only a hit at the box office, but it also received positive response from the audience and film critics. Now, the director is gearing up to shoot his upcoming film Selfiee, which stars Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty in the lead roles. In his recent conversation with a media portal, when Raj was asked if we can expect cameo of hers in the film, here's what he said...

He told Bollywood Bubble, "That is a lovely idea, I will discuss it with her. Right now, there is no space but main banata hun, she is my lucky mascot also."

He further said that he has seen her grow leaps and bounds as an actor from Good Newwz. He went on to add that Kiara is still starting out and there are facets of her as an actress that even she has not discovered yet. But one thing is for sure that she has an amazing range as an actress which he has been fortunate enough to explore.

Raj further said that he was so pleasantly surprised and happy, and there is still a long way to go for her and he hopes his association with her continues longer as well.

In the same interview, he also opened up about Jugjugg Jeeyo success and said, "I am still getting messages on social media and everywhere, and it is really overwhelming. I am grateful and thankful for it. What I like is that people are pinpointing specific scenes or moments or characters that they enjoyed, that just means they have got into the film, seen it carefully and attached to it."