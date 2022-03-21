Shabaash Mithu Teaser: Taapsee Pannu As Cricketer Mithali Raj Creates 'Herstory'; Watch Video

Viacom18
Studios
today
released
the
teaser
of
one
of
the
most
anticipated
films
of
2022;
Shabaash
Mithu.
The
film
narrates
the
life
of
Mithali
Raj,
the
Indian
Captain
who
continues
to
shatter
numerous
world
records
while
successfully
leading
the
women
in
Blue
at
the
ongoing
ICC
Women's
World
Cup
2022.
While
the
teaser
highlights
the
achievements
of
the
Woman
in
Blue
in
the
gentleman's
game,
the
film
chronicles
the
highs
and
lows,
setbacks,
and
moments
of
euphoria
of
Mithali's
life.
Watch
the
video.
Taapsee
Pannu
essays
the
titular
role.
Also
seen
in
the
film
will
be
the
talented
actor
Vijay
Raaz
in
a
key
role.
Shabaash
Mithu
has
been
shot
across
domestic
and
international
locations
to
aptly
bring
alive
Mithali's
iconic
journey
and
her
meteoric
rise
to
the
world
stage.
Produced
by
Viacom18
Studios,
Shabaash
Mithu's
creative
producer
is
Ajit
Andhare,
while
the
film
is
helmed
by
Srijit
Mukherji
and
written
by
Priya
Aven.