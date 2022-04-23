Shah Rukh Khan And Sanya Malhotra Shoot An Intense Action Stunt For Atlee's Next: Report

After delivering hits like Raja Rani, Theri, Mersal and Bigil, filmmaker Atlee's next is with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. While the makers are yet to announce an official announcement about the same, one hears that the action entertainer tentatively titled as Lion, features Nayathara and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles.

According to a report in Mid-day, Sanya recently hot for a high-octane stunt sequence along with King Khan for this movie. The actress is currently juggling between the shoot of Guneet Monga's Kathal in Madhya Pradesh and Atlee's upcoming next. Buzz is that Sanya apparently returned to Mumbai after wrapping up a chunk of Kathal in Madhya Pradesh and started shooting for Atlee's film the next day.

The publication further stated that keeping with the mood of the stylised actioner, Atlee had lined up high-octane stunts for the week-long stint. Although the Dangal actress is new to this genre, she picked up the basics of handling a gun quickly.

A source told the tabloid, "Shah Rukh and Sanya had to film high-intensity stunts during the schedule. Undergoing gun-training for four to five days before the shoot would have been ideal. But Sanya's calendar did not offer such a window. So, before facing the camera, she underwent an intense prep of a few hours that familiarised her with the working of guns."

Besides this Shah Rukh Khan-starrer, Sanya has a string of other releases which include HIT: The First Case, Kathal and The Great Indian Kitchen Hindi remake.