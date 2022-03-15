Shah Rukh Khan Announces His OTT Project SRK+, Salman Khan Says 'Aaj Ki Party Teri Taraf Se'

Back in 2021, Shah Rukh Khan had teased his OTT debut with promotional videos however he never revealed his project from his digital debut. Now the actor has finally made an official announcement for his project but it is different than any fan would have imagined. SRK has revealed that he will launching his own OTT platform calling SRK+

Taking to his social media handles, SRK shared a poster of him with his thumbs up and 'SRK+ Coming Soon' written on it. He captioned the post as, "Kuch kuch hone wala hai, OTT ki duniya mein."

Soon after the announcement Salman Khan and Anurag Kashyap congratulated him for his OTT platform announcement. Salman shared SRK's tweet and wrote, "Aaj ki party teri taraf se @iamsrk. Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+"

Meanwhile, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap revealed that he will be collaborating with SRK. He wrote, "Dream come true! Collaborating with @iamsrk on his new OTT app, SRK+ " Karan Johar also called it the biggest news of the year. Take a look at the tweets:

Aaj ki party teri taraf se @iamsrk. Congrats on your new OTT app, SRK+ https://t.co/MdrBzqpkyD — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 15, 2022

Biggest news of the year! @iamsrk, this is going to change the face of OTT. Super excited!!! https://t.co/VqExvLJK8Y — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 15, 2022

Dream come true! Collaborating with @iamsrk on his new OTT app, SRK+ 🤝 https://t.co/1OR7dZczkB — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) March 15, 2022

On the other hand, SRK is waiting for the release of his comeback film Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film directed by Siddharth Anand is scheduled to release on January 25, 2023 release. The spy thriller film marks SRK's first film after Zero which was released in 2018. According to reports, Salman will also be featured in a cameo role in Pathaan as his character 'Tiger' from the blockbuster Tiger film franchise.

Shah Rukh will also be seen in director Atlee's film with Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra. The filming is still underway and the plot details have been kept under wraps. SRK is expected to play a double role in the upcoming movie.