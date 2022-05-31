Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee's Film Title To Be Announced By This Date: Report

Shah Rukh Khan's last screen appearance was in Aanand L Rai's Zero in 2018. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting to watch their favourite superstar on the big screen. King Khan has some interesting projects in the pipeline, and one amidst them is Atlee's upcoming directorial.

The filmmaker known for helming Tamil blockbuster hits like Theri, Mersal and Bigil, is directing Shah Rukh Khan in his Hindi film directorial debut. While the makers are yet to officially announce this film, it has already hit the shooting floors.

According to reports, King Khan has been paired opposite South beauty Nayanthara. Sanya Malhotra is also rumoured to be a part of this stellar project which has a pan-India cast.

As per the latest report in Bollywood Life, the announcement of the title of this Shah Rukh Khan-Atlee movie is likely to take place anytime between the first or second week of June. One also hears that the superstar will be resuming and wrapping up Atlee's film in one straight schedule before his first time collaboration, Dunki, with Rajkumar Hirani hits the shooting floor.

Previously, there were reports doing rounds on the internet that Shah Rukh Khan was not too pleased with certain aspects of Atlee's screenplay and wanted some changes to it. However, it was all done very amicably as Atlee happily incorporated the changes that the superstar suggested. Buzz is that the revamped script reportedly looks very different now from the original one that Atlee had brought to Shah Rukh Khan.

Besides this Atlee directorial and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu, King Khan also has Siddharth Anand's Pathaan lined up which promises to present him like never before on screen. The espionage thriller also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.