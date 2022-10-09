Shah Rukh Khan Brings On-Board Fauda Director Lior Raz To Train Son Aryan Khan

Unlike the other star kids of today who are making their Bollywood debut with their acting skills, Aryan Khan has chosen a role behind the camera for his debut, and superstar Shah Rukh Khan is putting all his might into making sure his son's debut as a writer is a successful one.

According to reports, Aryan Khan's debut project as a writer is in its casting phase and will begin shooting by the end of this year. Along with Aryan, co-writer of Bard of Blood series starring Emraan Hashmi, Bilal Siddiqui will also be a significant part of the writing team.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Shah Rukh Khan has brought on-board the Israeli director Lior Raz of the Fauda series to train Aryan Khan for his writing debut. Sources close to Shah Rukh Khan said that, "Aryan is penning a script with a bunch of writers for Red Chillies Productions' web series. One of them is Lior Raz. The work has already begun on the project and it may kick off by the end of the year. Aryan wants to learn the process of filmmaking. He wants to kick off his career as a writer first before he dives into the direction."

There has been no official comment about the development from Aryan Khan's team.

With Suhana Khan geared up for her debut in the Indian adaptation of Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, Aryan Khan is not far behind in making a mark for himself in the industry.