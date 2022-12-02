Shah Rukh Khan Calls Dunki ‘Big Journey Film'; Opens Up On Doing Actioner Pathaan After 4-Year Hiatus

Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood's hitmaker, has proven himself as a versatile actor and one who is bankable. The actor has given several blockbusters to the Hindi film industry and carved a niche for himself. On Thursday, December 1, SRK attended the Red Sea Film Festival, which is happening in Saudi Arabia, where he spoke about his upcoming movies Dunki, Pathan, and Jawan. He also shared his experience of shooting in Saudi Arabia.

During the ongoing film festival in Jeddah, Shah Rukh Khan spoke exclusively to The Deadline about how he felt about working on the sets of Dunki. "In English, my film would be called Donkey. But the way, a part of India pronounces the word, it is 'Dunki'. The Punjabis say it as Dunki. How much should I tell you about the film ...mmm...It is a film directed by one of the most brilliant filmmakers we have in our country, Mr Raju Hirani," he said.

He then added, "It is written by a fantastic writer, Abhijat Joshi. It is a story of people who want to come back home when you finally get the calling."

SRK, who just wrapped Dunki, describes the Rajkumar Hirani-directed comedy as "a story of people who want to come back home when you finally get the calling." He said, "It is a comic film. His (Mr Hirani) films are always a mix of comedy and a lot of emotions about the country. So, it is a big journey for me and the film goes through different areas around the world and finally comes back home to India."

The actor then opened up about Yash Raj's action film, Pathaan, and said, "I have never done an action film. I have done some really sweet love stories, some social dramas, and some bad guys but nobody was taking me for action. I am 57 years old so I thought, for the next 10 years I'm going to do action films."

Further, Shah Rukh went on to share his experience of shooting in Saudi Arabia and added that he was exhilarated to see the local industry's desire to grow. He then praised the country's beautiful locations and thanked the country for its hospitality.

Pathaan will be Shah Rukh Khan's first movie after a hiatus of four years. His last screen appearance was in 2018's Zero, opposite Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Next year is packed for the stars as Pathan is scheduled for January 25, 2023, while Dunki will arrive by the end of 2023. His Jawan is slated for June 2023 release.