Shah Rukh Khan Dances His Heart Out At Karan Johar's 50th Birthday Bash; Video Goes Viral

Shah Rukh Khan had made headlines with his absence on the red carpet of Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash. It was initially speculated that King Khan gave his best buddy's big day a miss, he was actually present at the party. Shah Rukh Khan's dance video from Karan Johar's birthday bash is now going viral on social media.

In the video that has been taking the internet by storm, the Pathaan actor is seen dancing his heart out for the popular song "Koi Mil Gaya" from his first collaboration with Karan Johar, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, is seen dancing with Shah Rukh Khan in the video.

Watch SRK's dance video here:

Shah Rukh Khan skipped the red carpet entry for Karan Johar's 50th birthday party and entered the venue through another gate. This led both the media and netizens to believe that SRK skipped the event. However, the superstar had just decided to avoid the paparazzi, just like he did for the Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding bash. According to the reports, King Khan was one of the last guests to leave the party, and he had an absolute blast with birthday boy Karan Johar and other film industry friends.