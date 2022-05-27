Shah Rukh Khan Dances His Heart Out At Karan Johar's 50th Birthday Bash; Video Goes Viral

Shah
Rukh
Khan
had
made
headlines
with
his
absence
on
the
red
carpet
of
Karan
Johar's
50th
birthday
bash.
It
was
initially
speculated
that
King
Khan
gave
his
best
buddy's
big
day
a
miss,
he
was
actually
present
at
the
party.
Shah
Rukh
Khan's
dance
video
from
Karan
Johar's
birthday
bash
is
now
going
viral
on
social
media.
In
the
video
that
has
been
taking
the
internet
by
storm,
the
Pathaan
actor
is
seen
dancing
his
heart
out
for
the
popular
song
"Koi
Mil
Gaya" from
his
first
collaboration
with
Karan
Johar,
Kuch
Kuch
Hota
Hai.
Navya
Naveli
Nanda,
the
granddaughter
of
Amitabh
Bachchan,
is
seen
dancing
with
Shah
Rukh
Khan
in
the
video.
Shah
Rukh
Khan
skipped
the
red
carpet
entry
for
Karan
Johar's
50th
birthday
party
and
entered
the
venue
through
another
gate.
This
led
both
the
media
and
netizens
to
believe
that
SRK
skipped
the
event.
However,
the
superstar
had
just
decided
to
avoid
the
paparazzi,
just
like
he
did
for
the
Alia
Bhatt-Ranbir
Kapoor
wedding
bash.
According
to
the
reports,
King
Khan
was
one
of
the
last
guests
to
leave
the
party,
and
he
had
an
absolute
blast
with
birthday
boy
Karan
Johar
and
other
film
industry
friends.