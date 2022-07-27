Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Blockbuster Selfie From Pathaan's Shoot In Spain Goes Viral!

It was 2018 when we last saw superstar Shah Rukh Khan on the silver screen. When his last release Zero tanked at the box office, the actor took a break to analyse what went wrong with his film choices. After four years, Shah Rukh Khan announced back to back three projects- Pathaan, Dunki and Jawan. While YRF's Pathaan will mark his comeback to the silver screen, Dunki and Jawan are also slated to arrive in theatres in 2023.

Among all the hullabaloo around his upcoming films, a selfie of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone has been going viral on social media for all the right reasons. The picture is apparently from the Spain schedule of Pathaan.

In the picture, Shah Rukh and Deepika are seen striking a pose for the selfie along with some fans, and their happy faces have made the day of their fans. Fans are excited to watch Shah Rukh and Deepika together after a long time.

Reacting to the viral picture, a netizen wrote, "If just one picture of Srk and Dippy can shake the internet imagine what will happen after Pathaan's release."

Another netizen wrote, "Omg!! They look soooo good. Cant wait for Pathaan. It'll break all the f**king records."

On a related note, Shah Rukh and Deepika have done several films together- Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year and Chennai Express.

A couple of days ago, the makers dropped the first look of Deepika from the film and her deadly picture set the internet on fire.

Pathaan marks Shah Rukh Khan's first collaboration with John Abraham. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film is slated to hit the theatres on January 25, 2023.