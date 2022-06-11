Shah Rukh Khan Felt NCB Painted Him And Aryan As Monsters During Probe, Reveals NCB Official Sanjay Singh

Last year, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons. He was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) post a raid on a Goa-bound cruise ship. After spending almost a month in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail, he was granted bail.

Recently, the NCB gave Aryan a clean chit in this drugs case. However, throughout these tough times, Shah Rukh Khan and his entire family maintained a stoic silence on this entire controversy.

Now, in a recent interview with India Today magazine, NCB's deputy director-general Sanjay Singh, who led the Special Investigation Team which probed this case, has opened up on how distressed King Khan was during that period.

He revealed that Shah Rukh Khan met him and raised concerns about Aryan's physical and mental well-being when the latter was in the jail. He requested to be allowed to meet Aryan and keep him company through the night but wasn't allowed to do so.

Sanjay told the publication that when he first met Aryan during the interrogation in November, the star kid asked him if he deserved to spend so many nights in the jail, despite of the fact that no drugs were found on him. Singh also recalled his meeting with Shah Rukh Khan and said that the superstar was overwhelmed and almost on the verge of tearing up.

The NCB official further said that Shah Rukh Khan felt that his son was vilified without any evidence. The Pathaan actor told Singh, "We have been painted as some kind of big criminals or monsters who are out to destroy society and we find going to work tough every day."

Sanjay Singh also revealed that Aryan was sleepless even after getting bail. He could not sleep properly knowing that the probe was still underway and Shah Rukh Khan used to go to his bedroom to give him company during that difficult period.

After Aryan Khan was given a clean chit by the NCB, his lawyer Satish Maneshinde had released an official statement that read, "The Arrest and Detention of Aryan Khan for 26 days was unjustified more particularly when he was not found in possession of any drugs, there was no evidence of any kind, there was no material of any nature of the violation of any law much less the NDPS Act. We are happy that the Special Investigation Team under Shri Sanjay Kumar Singh investigated the case in an objective manner and decided not to file a complaint against Aryan Khan for Lack of Sufficient Evidence. God is Great. Satya Meva Jayate. Satish Maneshinde Adv."