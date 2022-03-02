Shah Rukh Khan Finally Announces Pathaan, Film To Release On January 25, 2023

The wait is finally over for all the fans of superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The actor has finally announced his much-awaited movie Pathaan. Along with an intense announcement teaser, the makers have also revealed the release date of the movie to be January 25, 2023.

Talking about the same, the announcement video has John Abraham telling that people keep their names in India on the basis of their caste and creed but he (Pathaan) had none of these things. Then Deepika Padukone tells that he also did not have anyone to keep his name and only had this country, India. The camera then focuses on the silhouette of Shah Rukh Khan who says that he made his country his religion and the protection of the same as his duty.

New Update On Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Pathan Shoot In Spain

Shah Rukh Khan adds that people will have to wait slightly longer to find out how he was named 'Pathaan.' The megastar captioned the same stating, "I know it's late... But remember the date... Pathaan time starts now. See you in cinemas on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you." Take a look at the blockbuster announcement teaser which has already sent the fans into a frenzy.

The video, which is breaking the internet today, teased a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan's much-discussed Pathaan look, adding to the thirst of his fans wanting to see his new avatar. The announcement video has been helmed by Siddharth himself and it also revealed that the action spectacle will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The movie will also have a much-awaited cameo of Salman Khan in his role as Tiger from the espionage franchisee who will be joining hands with SRK's Pathaan to fight the baddies. The movie also marks one of the first Bollywood films to be shot in Dubai's Burj Khalifa.

Shah Rukh Khan To Resume Shooting For Atlee's Next From Next Week?

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abrahan will be heading off to Spain to complete the remaining portions of the movie. A news report in Pinkvilla had earlier quoted a source to reveal, "It's been a while since Shah Rukh Khan was last seen on the big screen. And while the actor had finally begun working on his comeback project Pathaan along with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, his massive fan army couldn't keep calm about it."