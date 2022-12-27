    For Quick Alerts
      Salman Khan Birthday: Shah Rukh Khan Gives A Tight Hug To Bhaijaan, Fans Call It Karan-Arjun Moment- Watch

      Salman Khan is one of the most loved stars in the Bollywood industry and there are no second thoughts about it. So, as the Bajrangi Bhaijaan turned 57 today, he has been inundated with best wishes from fans and friends across the world. Interestingly, Salman hosted a grand birthday party in the city last evening and it was a star-studded affair with several big celebs marking their presence. Among these, Shah Rukh Khan was also seen arriving for Salman's 57th birthday bash. While SRK's arrival got the fans excited, a video of King Khan and Salman from the party is going viral on social media.

