Shah Rukh Khan Is All Set To Start Filming For Rajkumar Hirani’s Film From Next Week In Mumbai

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to start shooting for Rajkumar Hirani’s yet-untitled film next week in Mumbai. The highly anticipated movie will also feature Taapsee Pannu in a key role whereas Vicky Kaushal will be making an extended appearance.

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, “Rajkumar Hirani and Shah Rukh Khan are all set to start shooting for this social comedy set against the backdrop of immigration around April 15. A grand set, resembling Punjab, is put up at Filmcity in Mumbai, and that’s where the team will be shooting for a period of around 40 days.”

He went on to add, “Rajkumar Hirani has the habit of keeping a gap between two schedules as he prefers to edit the footage he shot in the schedule to get an idea of how his vision has translated on the screen. While Hirani will work on his edit of 40-day work, Shah Rukh Khan in the meantime will shoot for Atlee’s next, which is primarily set in Mumbai and Pune.” The source also revealed that the film will feature Boman Irani in a pivotal role.

The report added that Shah Rukh will be shooting for Atlee’s film immediately after the first schedule of the Hirani movie comes to an end. He is also expected to fly to London, Budapest and either the US or Canada for the overseas schedules of the latter’s movie. “The formalities to shoot at certain spots are being looked upon now. The shooting spots play one important character in the Hirani film. The overseas schedule is expected to start sometime around July,” the source told the media portal.

Shah Rukh will be busy juggling the aforementioned two projects this entire year. The filming is also expected to continue for the first half of next year as well. Since the Chennai Express star plays a double role in the Atlee film, the shooting process will take longer than usual. The grapevine claimed that SRK has allotted around 180 days for Atlee’s film, whereas the Hirani project will be shot over a period of 100 to 110 days respectively. The source concluded by sharing that Shah Rukh will also be shooting for his cameo in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 in between the prolonged shoots of Atlee and Hirani.