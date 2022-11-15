Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan To Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: 4 Big Films Rejected By Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was in the news last year due to her divorce from Naga Chaitanya, made her acting debut with the 2010 Telugu film Ye Maaya Chesave and has come a long way in her career.

After featuring in many successful films, she established herself among Tollywood's highest-paid actresses. In 2021, she made her Hindi debut with Raj & DK's The Family Man 2 and earned rave reviews for her performance as the main antagonist.

Since then, Samantha is enjoying all the attention coming her way and has several interesting projects in her kitty. The Yashoda actress is rumoured to be making her Bollywood debut with a film opposite Ayushmann Khurrana. While an official announcement is still awaited, she is also teaming up with Varun Dhawan for the Hindi adaptation of Citadel.

However, did you know that she also rejected many big films featuring superstars over the years and one of them was Shah Rukh Khan's much-hyped film Jawan? Yes, you read that right!

Let's take a look at the list of big projects rejected by Samantha below.