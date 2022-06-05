Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif And Aditya Roy Kapur Test Positive For Coronavirus

Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif have become the latest actors to test positive for COVID-19. According to various media reports, many Bollywood celebrities have contracted the dreaded virus in the last few days, some getting it for the second time in a year.

On June 5, Katrina tested positive for coronavirus and prior to that, Kartik Aaryan and Aditya Roy Kapur were reported to have tested positive on June 4. Akshay Kumar too tested positive for COVID-19 last month.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to her Twitter account to wish for the “fastest recovery" for Shah Rukh Khan, who happens to be the state’s brand ambassador.

It must be noted that the state of Maharashtra is currently experiencing an unexpected increase in COVID-19 cases. The state's environment and tourism minister, Aaditya Thackeray had said on June 5 that masks may be required to prevent the spread of the extremely contagious virus.

Karan Johar's Birthday Party Turns Into Super-Spreader Event; Leaves 55 Guests Infected With COVID-19 - Report

In the last 24-hours alone, Maharashtra reported 4,889 cases of COVID-19. As a result, the BMC has issued an alert to Mumbai residents following a significant increase in daily new cases of COVID-19. On June 5, Mumbai reported 961 new cases and one death.

Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Jawan's Teaser Out

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan recently announced his new him Jawan, helmed by director Atlee. The first look of the massive action entertainer has created waves on social media. The film will hit the screens on 2nd June 2023, in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.