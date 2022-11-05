Shah Rukh Khan Led Jawan Lands In Legal Trouble; Case Filed Against Makers

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is making a comeback after a hiatus of four years with three films next year. One of his most-awaited films is Jawan, which marks Tamil director Atlee's Bollywood debut. Fans have already gone bonkers over Pathaan's teaser, which was launched on Khan's birthday.

Atlee's Jawan has been in the headlines since its announcement, however, for the latest, it has gotten into some controversy. According to reports, a complaint has been lodged with the Tamil Film Producers Council, accusing the makers of plagiarism. The story of Shah Rukh Khan's starrer, as per News18, is reportedly similar to that of Vijayakanth's 2006 movie Perarasu.

Tamil filmmaker Atlee is known for films like Bigil, Mersal, and Theri. The highly anticipated film is being made on a large scale and will also mark the Bollywood debut of several Tamil actors, including Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Yogi Babu, and Priyamani. It will also feature Hindi stars like Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, and Sunil Grover in key roles.

Perarasu was produced by Roja. After Roja's partner head, Kaja Mydeen, passed away, well-known film producer Manickam Narayanan provided financial support to the company. Following this, Narayanan owns the rights to the film. He recently filed a complaint with the Tamil Film Producers Council and alleged that Atlee's Jawan is a rip-off of Perarasu, the rights to which belong to him.

Meanwhile, Narayanan has sent a letter to the South Indian Film Chamber, which is expected to hold a hearing on the complaint on November 9.

Earlier, after the first teaser for Jawan was released, which showed Shah Rukh with bandages on his face. Many on social media immediately compared Khan's look with the 1990 superhero Hollywood movie Darkman, which featured Liam Neeson. Another controversy was that Jawan was similar to Karthi's Sardar.

Jawan, bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment, is scheduled to open on the big screen in June next year in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan will come back on screen after his last stint in Zero in 2018 with Pathaan. The action flick also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles. Khan has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.