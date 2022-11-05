Shah Rukh Khan On Pathaan Co-Star Deepika Padukone: The Calming Effect That She Has On Whole Film Is Amazing

After delivering blockbuster films like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express and Happy New Year, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are reuniting once again on screen for Siddharth Anand's upcoming espionage thriller Pathaan.

King Khan dropped a special treat for his fans on his birthday by unveiling the teaser of this much anticipated film. One of the highlights of the sneak-peek was Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's sizzling chemistry which set the screens on fire.

On Saturday (November 5), Shah Rukh Khan took out some time from his busy schedule and conducted his famous #AskSRK session where he also wins hearts with his candour and wit.

One of his fans asked him about his experience of working with Deepika on Pathaan. In response, the superstar wrote, "Apart from her amazing capabilities as an actor and star...the calming effect that she has on the whole film is amazing..."

Shah Rukh Khan was also praise for his other co-star John and called him one of most mild and well mannered person.

"Known John for years was a pleasure to work with him. One of the most mild and well mannered person," wrote SRK when a netizen asked him to share his experience of teaming up with Dhoom actor.

On being asked to share the tips he learnt from Siddharth Anand, the Bollywood star replied that the filmmaker is 'very very handworking' and hands on with everything. He also added that it was 'too much fun' working with him.

Another netizen asked Shah Rukh Khan to share his experience of shooting the action sequences for Pathaan. The superstar replied with a tweet that read, The film was shot in parts during covid so it was really lovely to be working with all my friends in Pathan...great happiness."

Further, a Twitter user asked Shah Rukh Khan to drop one word about Salman Khan. The superstar wittly responded, "Awesome and very kind ( sorry two words) but bhai hai na."

Lately, there have been various rumours doing the rounds about the 'Badshah' of Bollywood teaming up with Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay. When a fan asked SRK if people can expect a Vijay-SRK combo soon, the actor described Vijay as a 'cool guy' and wrote, "Films happen when they happen so...if they have to they will."

Besides Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan also has Atlee's Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki in the pipeline.