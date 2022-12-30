Pathaan: Amid Nation-Wide Controversy, Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Witnesses Massive Overseas Advance Booking

It's been 4 years since Shah Rukh Khan was seen doing a full fledged movie and fans have been eagerly waiting to witness his charm once again on the big screen. And the wait is set to be over very soon as he is coming up with the much awaited Pathaan next month. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead. Needless to say, Pathaan has been one of the most anticipated movies of 2023. Interestingly, the Siddharth Anand directorial has been mired with controversies of late and several religious outfits have been targetting Pathaan's release.

Besharam Rang Controversy: CBFC Asks Pathaan Makers To Make 'Changes' In Songs

However, despite the major controversies in India, Pathaan has been making the headlines for a record breaking overseas advance booking. According to a report published in Koimoi, Pathaan has been witnessing a massive advance booking in Germany. Yes! A Twitter user shared a screenshot of tickets getting sold out in Germany like hot pancakes. The tweet read as, "Advance booking overseas has begun in Germany for #Pathaan & it's madness all over !! Berlin, Hamburg-Dammtor, Hamburg-Harburg, and Offenbach are almost housefull. 25th Jan 2023 - The King of Overseas is coming y'all". To note, there are still around 25 days for Pathaan to release and with tickets getting sold out in overseas, it is evident that the world is waiting to witness Shah Rukh Khan's magic once again.

Pathaan: Muslim Outfit Demands Ban on Shah Rukh Khan Starrer; Claims It Allegedly Shows Islam In Bad Light

Advance booking in overseas has begun in Germany for #Pathaan & it's madness all over !!



Berlin, Hamburg-Dammtor, Hamburg-Harburg, Offenbach are almost housefull.



25th Jan 2023 - The King of Overseas is coming y'all 🥵🔥 pic.twitter.com/rYsJU30HVs — AMAAN (@amaan0409) December 28, 2022

Meanwhile, talking about Pathaan, Shah Rukh stated, "I was told that I am liked when I do heroic films and when I look physically good and can dance. I believe that when someone makes commercial films, we shouldn't add our own creativity to them because we need to keep it simple, as it's made on someone else's orders. So, I have to make a film that makes all of you happy and all these three films ('Pathaan', 'Dunki' and 'Jawan') are things I've never done before. I've always wanted to do something like 'Mission Impossible', a cool action film and I think 'Pathaan' is like that". Pathaan is slated to release on January 25, 2023.