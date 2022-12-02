Shah Rukh Khan Fans Say ‘MashAllah' As The Actor Performs Umrah In Mecca, See Viral Pics

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan was spotted in the holy city of Mecca after the schedule wrap of his upcoming movie Dunki in Saudi Arabia. The actor on Wednesday announced the winding up of Dunki's Saudi Arabia shoot schedule, which is from Munna Bhai MBBS director Rajkumar Hirani. Social media was flooded with the superstar's photos and videos showing him praying in the holy city.

The viral pictures shared by a fan page of Shah Rukh showed the actor surrounded by people and some security personnel. He is seen in white clothes and has his face covered with a mask as he performs Umrah, which is an Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca. The white garment worn by Shah Rukh is called Rida and Izar, which men wear while performing Umrah.

Sharing the post, the official Twitter account of SRK's fan club wrote, "[Pics]: King #ShahRukhKhan performing Umrah at Makka Sharif." Soon, the actor's fans swamped the comment section and showered love and wished his prayers to be heard. One user wrote, "Mashallah mashaallah may Allah accept each of ur dua... inshallah." Many others wrote, "Mashallah," (which means beautiful).

One comment read, "Even am feeling too emotional right now. May Allah keep him and his family very safe and protected." Another one added, "So happy to see him fulfilling his wish of visiting this holy place." Several others dropped red heart emojis wishing best for the actor.



Earlier in an interview with The Times of India, Shah Rukh Khan revealed he has not gone on the pilgrimage and wants to do Umrah. "Hajj is definitely on my agenda. I would like to go there with my son Aryan and daughter Suhana," he had said.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Shah Rukh shared a video clip on his Instagram account announcing the wrap of Dunki's schedule in Saudi Arabia. "There is nothing more satisfying than completing a shooting schedule as is with Dunki here in Saudi. So I want to thank Raju sir and rest of the cast for making it look so lovely. Special thanks to the Ministry of Culture and Films here in Saudi for giving us such spectacular locations, amazing arrangements and the warm hospitality. So, a very big Shukran (Thank you) to all. On to the red sea festival," he said in the video.

Further, he captioned the post, "A very big Shukran (Thank you) to #SaudiArabiaMinistryOfCulture , the team and all who made this shoot schedule of #Dunki so smooth."



Shah Rukh Khan is making his comeback on the silver screen after a hiatus of four years. He will next be seen in Yash Raj's Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He also has Dunki, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, and Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara.