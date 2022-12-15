Shah Rukh Khan Reacts To Boycott Pathaan Trend, Says 'Duniya Kuch Bhi Karle' At KIFF 2022 - WATCH

Shah Rukh Khan's song Besharam Rang from his upcoming film Pathaan has landed in controversy. A section of people has raised objections to the color of the bikini Deepika Padukone is wearing in the song. They have labeled it as offensive and 'Boycott Pathaan’ started trending on Twitter. Reportedly, effigies of Shah Rukh Khan were also set on fire in Indore as a sign of protest by those who want the film to be banned from release.

Amid all the chaos, Shah Rukh Khan, who is in Kolkata today attending the Kolkata International Film Festival, has addressed the controversy regarding the Besharam Rang song and said, “No matter what, people like us will stay positive".

He further stated in his speech, “Social media often driven by a certain narrowness of view that limits human nature to its baser self...I read somewhere-negativity increases social media consumption...Such pursuits enclose collective narrative making it divisive and destructive."

The actor is of the opinion that cinema is the best tool to sustain counter-narrative. “Cinema brings to the fore humanity's immense capacity for compassion, unity and brotherhood. Cinema is best place to sustain a counter-narrative that speaks to larger nature of humankind.”

For the unversed, Khan’s upcoming film Pathaan has been directed by Siddharth Anand. Besides Shah Rukh and Deepika, the action thriller also features John Abraham in the lead role. The movie, produced by Yash Raj Films, will hit the theatres on 25 January 2023.