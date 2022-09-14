Shah Rukh Khan's Character In Brahmastra To Get A Spin-Off? Ayan Mukerji Spills The Beans

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's latest theatrical release Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva is having a successful run at the box office. Besides the breathtaking visuals, one of the biggest highlights of the film is Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's cameo as scientist Mohan Bhargav who wielded the Vanarastra.

Netizens are going gaga over King Khan's amazing cameo and some have even expressed their desire to have more of his character in Ayan Mukerji's Astraverse. In fact, there is an online petition, requesting the filmmaker to mount a spin-off of SRK's character.

Amid several fan theories, the latest piece of news will now make them scream with joy. In an interview with Indian Express, Ayan Mukerji revealed that they have also been thinking about a spin-off to SRK's character Mohan Bhargav. He said that they were first struck by this idea when they were filming his cameo.

The filmmaker told the tabloid, "Before the fans were saying it, we were also saying that ourselves. When we were shooting the sequence in 2019, we were also saying on sets."

He also teased that the spin-off might revolve around the origin story of SRK's character.

"As we discovered the personality of the scientist, we said, 'Yaar, we have to do stuff. We have to do the origins story of the scientist!," Ayan told the daily.

Ayan revealed that his team also resonated with the idea that Shah Rukh Khan's character should not be limited to a cameo in just one film.

He shared, "We were also vibing on that frequency, my assistants and I. So, I guess my response to the spin off demand is that: We are already thinking about it. We are hearing everything and are planning our next moves."

The first film in the franchise titled Brahmastra Part One: Shiva revolves around Ranbir Kapoor's character Shiva who discovers his super power of controlling fire and sets out to protect Brahmastra, the Lord of all the weapons from the dark forces. Alia Bhatt essays the role of his romantic interest, Isha.