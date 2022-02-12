Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan Has THIS Reaction To Her Pic With Brother Aryan Khan From IPL Auctions

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who co-owns Kolkata Knight Riders decided to skip the Pre-IPL Auction briefing earlier this week due to some other commitments. However, his children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan were spotted at the event filling in for the actor. Suhana and Aryan's picture along with Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Juhi Chawla's daughter Jahnavi Mehta who also filled in for her mother was quick to go viral on social media. Now Suhana reacted to some pictures of her and her brother from the occasion from her Instagram handle.

Talking about the same, Suhana Khan shared a beautiful picture of her and her brother Aryan Khan from the event that was shared by the official social media handle of Kolkata Knight Riders. Sharing the same, she captioned the picture with a purple heart which is also the colour of the team's jersey. Talking about the pictures, it shows Aryan, Suhana and Jahnavi Mehta discussing some strategies related to the team. The account captioned the same stating, "A crash course in #IPLAuction strategies from the CEO to our Gen-Next." Take a look at the post that was shared by the Instagram handle of the team.

It can be safely said that this next generation is ready to take up the duties of the team quite efficiently from their parents. One of the fans wrote, "Future of KKR management. Good to see Aryan and Suhana." Another fan wrote for Aryan Khan saying, "Good to see him back." A netizen further wrote, "KKR Hai Tayaar. We believe in KKR supremacy."

Aryan Khan & Suhana Khan Attend Pre-IPL 2022 Auction Briefing For Their Father Shah Rukh Khan

For the unversed, the last year was a tumultuous one for Aryan Khan and his family. The star kid was arrested in early October in an alleged drug case aboard the Cordelia cruise ship. After his bail pleas were rejected many times, he finally got bail on October 30, 2021. Since then, he along with his family has been maintaining a low profile. This Pre-IPL Auction briefing marked Aryan's first public appearance post him getting freed from prison.

hah Rukh Khan Has Envisioned THIS For His Son Aryan Khan's Professional Front?

Shah Rukh Khan on the other hand was also spotted recently at the funeral of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar who passed away on February 6. The actor was spotted paying his respects to the singer's mortal remains. He was accompanied by his manager Pooja Dadlani.