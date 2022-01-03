Shah Rukh Khan's Egyptian Fans Books Ticket For An Indian Professor Without Any Advance Payment

That Shah Rukh Khan enjoys global superstardom is known to all. The megastar enjoys a mammoth fan-following in all parts of the world and one such instance was seen recently. One of the actor's fans from Egypt booked tickets for an Indian professor without even taking an advance because that professor belonged to Shah Rukh's country. Isn't that sweet? The professor named Ashwini Deshpande who is a professor of Economics at Ashoka University took to her Twitter handle to narrate the incident.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Ashwini Deshpande said, "Needed to transfer money to a travel agent in Egypt. Was having problems with the transfer. He said: you are from the country of @iamsrk. I trust you. I will make the booking, you pay me later. For anywhere else, I wouldn't do this. But anything for @iamsrk & he did! #SRK is King." Take a look at her tweet.

Needed to transfer money to a travel agent in Egypt. Was having problems with the transfer. He said: you are from the country of @iamsrk. I trust you. I will make the booking, you pay me later. For anywhere else, I wouldn't do this. But anything for @iamsrk. & he did!#SRK is 👑 — Ashwini_Deshpande (@AshwDeshpande) December 31, 2021

Many of Shah Rukh Khan's fans were quick to react to the post. They also narrated their own similar experiences when they witnessed such die-hard fans of the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor in other countries. One fan wrote, "Yes, as you wander around Egypt you will find people asking you "Indian? ". Then "Amitabh Bachchan", "SRK" or "SK".

That makes you smile! Friendly guys esp to Indians. Beautiful country! Enjoy your trip." While another netizen stated, "Aww this is soo sweet. Thanks for sharing with us. I have friends from France on Discord. When I mentioned I am from India, they were so excited lol. They went "India!? We only know SRK". And they LOVE Chammak Challo song so much even tho they don't understand any bit." A fan also wrote, "Same, when I had travelled to Istanbul they asked me where I am from...I said India. .they said Shah Rukh Khan... and then they served me tea and did my work as well."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has bounced back to shooting for his much-awaited movie Pathan. The movie will also be starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. Apart from that, the superstar will be seen in Atlee's next alongside Nayanthara.