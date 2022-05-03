Shah Rukh Khan's Knight Riders Group Is Set To Invest $30 Million For A Cricket Stadium Near Los Angeles

The Knight Riders Group (KRG), backed by Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta is reportedly investing in a 10,000-capacity cricket stadium near Los Angeles. Variety revealed that the investment for the stadium is likely to be around $30 million.

Shah Rukh Khan Gets Relief In 'Raees' Stampede Case, Gujarat HC Dismisses Criminal Proceedings

The negotiations with Major League Cricket and Knight Riders Group for a 15-acre land parcel located in Great Park, Irvine, Southern California. The stadium plans reportedly include state-of-the-art training facilities, locker rooms, luxury suites, dedicated parking, concessions, field lighting and an international-grade pitch to meet International Cricket Council (ICC) accreditation.

The organisation is reportedly in talks with the city of Irvine to move forward with lease negotiations. The stadium is completed in time and is expected to host major events like the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2024, which will be co-hosted by the U.S. and the West Indies.

With a growing number of cricket fans in the US, ICC is reportedly planning to bid for U.S.A Cricket for future men's and women's World Cup tournaments. Meanwhile, if cricket is included in the 2028 Olympic Games, it is expected to be held in Los Angeles.

A press release shared by Variety quoted Khan saying, "Our investment in MLC in America is based on our belief in the exciting future of cricket in the U.S.A and is well aligned to our strategy of establishing Knight Riders as a global brand in T20 cricket."

Kriti Kharbanda Wants To Work With Shah Rukh Khan; 'While Growing Up, He Is The One Who I Admired The Most'

"Plans to build a world class cricket stadium in the greater Los Angeles area is exciting for us and MLC. This will no doubt have a transformational impact for cricket in one of the world's most iconic metropolitan destinations," the statement concluded.

On the acting front, SRK is gearing up for his big-screen comeback after a long hiatus. The actor will be seen in Pathan alongside Deepika Padukone, John Abraham followed by a project titled Lion with Atlee, Dunki with Rajkumar Hirani, Don 3 with Farhan Akhtar and more.