shah-rukh-khan-s-lookalike-ibrahim-qadri-recalls-being-mobbed-for-selfies

When the pictures of Shah Rukh Khan's lookalike Ibrahim Qadri surfaced on social media, netizens could not believe their eyes, as he absolutely looked like the superstar. In his recent tete-a-tete with Humans Of Bombay, when Ibrahim was asked how does it feel to be like the doppelganger of Shah Rukh Khan, he said that he was never a kind of person who paid too much attention to his looks.

He further said, "But my looks were often brought to my attention by my family & friends - 'You look like Shahrukh Khan!' My parents were especially proud of the fact that they gave birth to a kid who had an uncanny resemblance to India's superstar. I couldn't help the attention I got & frankly, when puberty hit, I started looking exactly like SRK!"

He further recalled watching Raees in theatre with his friends and being mobbed by moviegoers, as they mistook him as Shah Rukh Khan.

"And that's when the madness began; after my friends & I watched 'Raees,' everyone started mobbing me for selfies thinking the real SRK had made an appearance for the film's premier," shared Ibrahim.

He went on to add that to see people so enthusiastic to meet him everyday made him want to take his SRK persona seriously & become his doppelganger. So, he started watching all his movies & copying his mannerisms. In understanding SRK, he also got mesmerized by how charming, kind & big-hearted the Badshah of Bollywood is. And those are the qualities that he try to imbibe in himself too.

"I often get invited to shows & weddings as the 'special guest' & I enjoy dancing with crowds to 'Chaiyya Chaiyya'; to witness people feel special around someone they truly look up to makes me feel that what I do is worth it. But as much as I respect SRK, I also wish people would look beyond my looks & try to know me as a person too...But the truth is if there was anybody in the world I could choose to look like, my choice would be SRK," said Qadri.

He concluded by saying that it will be a dream come true if one day he gets to meet the Pathaan actor in person.