Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat Gets A New Diamond Studded Name Plate & It’s Cost Will Blow Your Mind
Shah Rukh Khan - the name doesn't need an introduction. Popularly known as King Khan of Bollywood, SRK has been one of the most successful actors in the industry. As much as we are in awe of his style, acting prowess and swag, his story of rags to riches has been an inspiration of people. After all, not every day a middle class boy manages to fulfill his dream of ruling Mumbai. From making his big Bollywood debut in 1992 with Deewana to now making a grand comeback with Pathaan, Shah Rukh has certainly come a long way. Needless to say, SRK enjoys a massive fan following across the world and thousands of fans visit his Mumbai residence Mannat to get a glimpse of the star. Recently, Mannat made the headlines after it got a new nameplate.
Mannat Is One Of The Biggest Mansions In The City
For the uninitiated, SRK's house Mannat is one of the biggest and most luxurious mansions in the city. It is located in Bandstand and has been turned into six storeyed building overlooking the Arabian Sea. In fact, SRK is seen greeting his fans from the balcony on his birthday and Eid which is a mesmerising sight in itself.
The Pics Of Mannat’s Diamond Studded Nameplate Goes Viral
As Mannat is known for its luxury, the mansion recently got a luxurious makeover as it got a new nameplate. To note, the new nameplate of Mannat has diamonds studded on it. Yes! It is a diamond nameplate with Mannat written over it in black. To recall, Mannat's previous nameplate was in black and brown colour.
Mannat’s Diamond Studded Nameplate Price Is Huge
As the pics of Mannat's new diamond nameplate are going viral, there are speculations about how much did it cost. Well, much to everyone's surprise, this diamond nameplate is reportedly worth over Rs 25 lakhs. Clearly, SRK is a perfect example of 'shaunk badi cheez hai', isn't it?
Shah Rukh Khan Gears Up For Pathaan Release
Talking about the work front, Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen doing a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra, will be seen in Siddharth Anand's much talked about movie Pathaan. Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead, the movie will release on January 25 next year. Besides, Shah Rukh is also working with Atlee on his much anticipated movie Jawaan with Nayanthara. King Khan will also be collaborating with Rajkumar Hirani for the first time in Dunki which will also star Taapsee Pannu in the lead. It is expected to release next year.