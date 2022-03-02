Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Teaser Takes Internet By Storm; Fans Shed Happy Tears

Finally, after a long wait, Shah Rukh Khan made an official announcement about his upcoming film Pathaan on his social media handles and teased his fans with the film's teaser. The teaser opens with the Indian flag flying high in a mountainous terrain, with John standing next to a bike saying, "Apne desh mein hum naam rakhte hain apne dharm ya jaati se, par uske paas inmein se kuch nahin tha. (In our country, people are named according to their religion or caste, but he didn't have any of these.)"

In next frame, we see Deepika around a burning battleground surrounded with tanks and she says, "Yahan tak ki uske paas apna naam rakhne wala bhi koi nahin tha. Agar kuch tha to bas ye desh, India (He didn't even have anyone to name him. If he had something, it was this country India.)

In last frame, we hear voice over of Shah Rukh, "To usne apne desh ko hee apna dharm maan liya aur desh ki raksha ko hee apna karam. Aur jinka naam nahin hota, unka naamkaran unke saathi kar dete hain. Ye naam kyun pada? Kaise pada? Iske liye thoda sa intezaar kijiye. Jaldi milte hain, Pathaan se (So, he made his country his religion and decided that protecting the country is his mission. And those who don't have a name, they are named by their peers. Why was he named so? How did he get this name? To get the answers of these questions, wait for a little more.)

As expected, Shah Rukh's comeback has created an uproar on social media and netizens are going gaga over the film's teaser.

A netizen wrote, "Literally I am telling everyone here that Shah Rukh Khan is Back! That's The Feeling yaar!! Kya Khusi Mil rahi Hai logon ko dikha ke bhi...🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍 #PathaanTeaser."

"OH MY GAWD! I am gonna cry! I know action is gonna be of next level which we never experienced in Bollywood till date. Can't wait for the trailer," wrote another user.

One more user wrote, "Those who trolled Shah should be ready to see him crushing box office records next year. Cannot wait for Pathaan! What a teaser man!!!"

The film is slated to be released in theatres on January 25, 2023.