Shah Rukh Khan's Prolonged Silence Disturbs Fans!

It has not happened in a long time that Shah Rukh Khan avoided to wish his fans on the New Year eve. Be it any festival, Shah Rukh always makes sure to extend his wishes to his fans. However, this time, when Shah Rukh refrained from wishing his fans on the New Year eve, his fans were left disappointed and heartbroken.

Now, to express their love, as well as concern towards their superstar, SRKians have been posting several tweets under the hashtag 'WeMissYouSRK'. They are worried that in the last four months neither SRK has interacted with his fans nor he has made an official announcement about his upcoming project.

A netizen wrote, "It's been 3 years since his last film & for almost 4 months, SRK is not active on social media, neither did he tweet on his birthday nor did he tweet for his fans on the new year. We his fans are missing him a lot. #WeMissYouSRK."

Another user wrote, "We believe in you and will respect your every decision but please come back asap, BOLLYWOOD isn't BOLLYWOOD without you. WE MISS YOU @iamsrk 🥺 #WeMissYouSRK."

"It's been a longtime @iamsrk since you have tweeted something interacted with a fan. We really want that KING SRK back," wrote one more user.

One more netizen wrote, "Shahrukh Khan is an iconic inspiration and the Ambassador of Love & Romance. We want him to be back,Kindly acept our love for you. @iamsrk #WeMissYouSRK."

With respect to work, Shah Rukh was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero. He will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's Pathan, which also stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. The film will also have a cameo of superstar Salman Khan.

