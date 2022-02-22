Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan To Make His Debut As A Writer?

It looks like superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is all set to focus diligently on his professional forefront after having a tumultuous phase last year in October surrounding his alleged drug case. The latest development suggests that Aryan might make his debut as a writer. Not only this but the reports suggest that the star kid is developing ideas for a web series as well as a feature film.

Talking about the same, a source close to the development revealed to Pinkvilla that out of all the ideas that are in the works by Aryan Khan, one is touted to be a web series for Amazon Prime Video while the other is supposed to be a feature film to be produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. The source went on to say that while the plot of the feature film is kept hidden, the web series reportedly revolves around a die-hard fan and has some thrilling elements. The source furthermore added that if everything goes well, then the web series might be given a green signal by the OTT platform in this year itself.

The source said that the script is still on the development stage by Aryan Khan and only when it matches all the criteria for the OTT platform, will it be going ahead for the streaming. The source hinted that Aryan is also working on some other exciting ideas in the writer's room of Red Chillies. The source added that the star kid is working with Bilal Siddiqui as his co-writer on these projects. The source also added that incidentally, Shah Rukh Khan has been vocal about his love for writing over the years and now his son is all set to explore that phase.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan had spoken about his son Aryan Khan's passion for writing when he had appeared in David Letterman's show. The actor had said, "He (Aryan) doesn't have what it takes to be an actor and he realises that too but he's a good writer... I think wanting to be an actor has to come from within. Something you really need to do and find a set of skill that helps you do it and learn it. But I think I realised it from him when he said that to me." "He came to me and said, 'I don't think I want to act."