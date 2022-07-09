Shah Rukh Khan's Unseen Inside Pictures From Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan's Wedding Take Internet By Storm!

As the power couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan celebrate their first month wedding anniversary, the latter treated his fans with some of the beautiful inside pictures from his wedding featuring Shah Rukh Khan.

Vignesh captioned the picture as, "What more can anyone ask for ! #kingkhan @iamsrk ! Blessed to have this humble , kind , charming and wonderful human being with us during our wedding! The Badshaah and the time wit him ! Bliss ! Blessed 😇 One month anniversary ☺️☺️🥰🥰😘😘😘😘."

In one of the pictures, Shah Rukh Khan is seen hugging Nayanthara while in the other picture, he is seen happily interacting with Vignesh and Atlee.

These pictures are going viral on social media for all the right reasons, and we are already excited to watch Shah Rukh and Nayanthara together for the first time in Atlee's upcoming film Jawan.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan shared the teaser of the film on his Instagram page and captioned it as, "It's a special @redchilliesent project that has seen its wait because of inevitable issues surrounding us. But a few good men worked hard & made it happen. Want to thank @_gauravverma the Co-Producer, @atlee47 and their Jawans for making this dream come to life. Now... Good to go Chief...!"

While Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee refrained from sharing Nayanthara's first look from the film, during an Instagram LIVE on completing 30 years in the industry, the superstar mentioned, "There is Nayanthara ji in it."

On a related note, apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh also has two major films in his kitty slated to be released in 2023- Siddharth Anand's Pathaan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.