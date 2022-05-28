Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan & Madhuri Dixit Nene Have A Reunion, See Pic

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Madhuri Dixit Nene, the three most-loved stars of Bollywood had a wonderful reunion recently. The trio recently met and had a fun time at filmmaker Karan Johar's 50th birthday party. Shah Rukh, Salman, and Madhuri's selfie with Dr. Sriram Nene and Gauri Khan is now winning the internet.

The million-dollar selfie was shared by the actress herself through her official Instagram page, on Friday (May 27, 2022) evening. "So much to talk about, right? @drneneofficial @iamsrk @beingsalmankhan @gaurikhan," Madhuri Dixit Nene captioned her post. The reunion picture of the most celebrated trio of the 90s has left all true-blue Bollywood fans super excited.

Check out Madhuri's post here:

The selfie, which is clicked by Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr. Sriram Nene, had both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan twinning in black outfits. Gauri Khan is seen in a golden-coloured sequinned outfit, while Madhuri opted for a black shirt and blingy trousers. Dr. Nene, on the other hand, looks dapper in the black tuxedo.

The fans of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were eagerly waiting for a picture of their idols together, after Karan Johar's birthday party click started doing rounds. Madhuri Dixit Nene has now fulfilled the fans' wishes by posting the epic selfie, which is truly a dream sight for any Bollywood fan.