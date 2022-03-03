Shah Rukh Khan Says He Does Not Feel Strange About Announcing Pathaan After A Long Gap

After a long gap, Shah Rukh Khan made an announcement about his upcoming project Pathaan and left his fans super excited! Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also features John Abraham and Deepika Padukone and is slated to release in theatres on January 25, 2023. Amid all the anticipation, Shah Rukh also conducted #AskSRK session on Twitter and replied to many of his fans' questions.

When a Twitter user asked Shah Rukh how he feels about anouncing project after a long gap, the superstar said, "It didn't feel new or strange. When u are in the hearts of people like you...you don't miss you!!! #Pathan."

Shah Rukh Khan Finally Announces Pathaan, Film To Release On January 25, 2023

Shah Rukh also reacted to going back to film sets after a long time and said, "I only love and breathe films....set is where I belong. So it was like going back home."

Pathaan teaser has left fans quite impatient, as the makers have not revealed SRK's look yet. When a user asked when he will reveal his look for Pathaan, he said, "I look the same only since 32 years now....ha ha. What look...it's the same my handsome self..."

Shah Rukh also described filming Pathaan as a 'quite physical' experience, but added that the team made it very easy for him.

Aashiq Abu On His Film With Shah Rukh Khan: We Are Working On It, It Will Take Some Time

After his son Aryan Khan got dragged into drugs controversy, Shah Rukh stopped being active on social media.

When a user wrote, "I have only three minutes left to ask my question but I don't have one. All I want to say is thank you for your grace, your dignity and for the movies," Shah Rukh replied, "Dignity Respect Kindness are the hallmark of a life well led. I try very hard. #Pathaan."

(Social media posts are unedited.)