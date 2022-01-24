Shah Rukh Khan Sends Handwritten Note To An Egyptian Fan For Helping An Indian In Need

Last year, an Indian professor Ashwini Deshpande had taken to Twitter to reveal how an Egyptian travel agent made an exception for her about payment issues just because she was "from the country of Shah Rukh Khan." She had tweeted, "Needed to transfer money to a travel agent in Egypt. Was having problems with the transfer. He said: you are from the country of @iamsrk. I trust you. I will make the booking, you pay me later. For anywhere else, I wouldn't do this. But anything for @iamsrk & he did."

The tweet went viral in no time on social media and netizens showered a lot of love on the Egyptian travel agent for his kind gesture. Later, the professor herself with her hubby visited Egypt to thank the travel agent for his gesture.

She took to her Twitter handle to request SRK's production Red Chillies Entertainment to send a picture of King Khan and tweeted, "My husband & I finally met the man in this story today! I told him about the tsunami of good cheer his story generated. @RedChilliesEnt: he would be delighted with a photo of @iamsrk, autographed in his daughter's name if possible. Please DM me if this can be arranged, thanks!"

To everyone's surprise, King Khan obliged the request and sent a hardwritten note for the Egyptian travel agent which read, "Thank you for being kind to my fellow Indian. Very gracious and generous of you. May your kind of good souls multiply." He also sent three autographed pictures of himself.

Deshpande gave fans a sneak-peek of SRK's warm gesture in a tweet that read, "A very happy ending to this story. 3 photos signed by SRK arrived today, one with the nicest message for the Egyptian travel agent, one for his daughter & one for mine @Ketaki_Varma Thanks @pooja_dadlani for getting in touch & of course to @iamsrk for the gracious gesture."

A very happy ending to this story. 3 photos signed by SRK arrived today, one with the nicest message for the Egyptian travel agent, one for his daughter & one for mine @Ketaki_Varma 🥰🥰 Thanks @pooja_dadlani for getting in touch & of course to 👑 @iamsrk for the gracious gesture https://t.co/lYd431dBUq pic.twitter.com/Rhn1ocQlbo — Ashwini_Deshpande (@AshwDeshpande) January 22, 2022

With regards to work, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's Pathan alongside Deepika Padukone and Atlee's upcoming film with Nayanthara.