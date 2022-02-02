Shah Rukh Khan To Start Shooting For Rajkumar Hirani's Next From March This Year?

That King Khan is back with a bang on the professional sphere is keeping his fans on their toes with the excitement. The superstar has the movie Pathan on his pipeline along with director Atlee's next. Apart from this, he will also be seen in filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's next and the latest development suggests that the actor will start shooting for the same from March this year.

A source close to the project has revealed to Pinkvilla that Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani have been wanting to collaborate on a project for quite some time now and are very excited about this movie. The source added that the pre-production work on the movie has started and that the makers will be constructing a set resembling a village in Punjab at Mumbai's Film City. The work for the same has already started and major portions of the movie will be shot in the location.

Apart from this, the source said that the makers will also be shooting for the movie in London and Budapest and that the recce for the same has also started. Meanwhile, earlier in September last year, ace screenwriter Kanika Dhillon had confirmed that Abhijat Joshi and she have finally locked the final script of this film. The Manmarziyan writer had expressed her excitement on working in the untitled film wherein she wrote, "Yes! Super excited about my next film! Cos am working with all the people I love n adore! This one is super special! @RajkumarHirani @iamsrk #abhijaatjoshi!."

A source close to the development had earlier informed Times of India, "The script of Rajkumar Hirani's film with Shah Rukh Khan has been locked and is ready for production. Hirani, Kanika Dhillon and Abhijat Joshi worked on the script for over a year and all through the lockdown. Going by what is being spoken about the script, it definitely seems like Hirani has another hit film up to his sleeve."

According to the reports, the SRK-Hirani film is a comedy film set against the backdrop of immigration. The movie will also see Taapsee Pannu star alongside the megastar. Fans of the actor are now excited to see how his first collaboration with the 3 Idiots director shapes up.