Shah Rukh Khan To Continue Shooting For Atlee's Next Project From Today?

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently focusing on wrapping up his ambitious projects to treat his fans with some of his much-awaited films in the coming times. One of them is definitely filmmaker Atlee's next. Now, the latest development suggests that the actor is expected to continue the shoot for the director's next from today (February 21).

A trade source close to the project revealed to Pinkvilla that Atlee's movie is one of the most-awaited films of the year. The source added that a huge set has been constructed in Goregaon's Film City wherein Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra will be shooting for some important action and dramatic sequences from today. The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor will then resume shooting for the movie after 5 months.

Shah Rukh Khan To Resume Shooting For Atlee's Next From Next Week?

The source went on to say that Shah Rukh Khan will head off to Spain to continue shooting for the remaining portions of Pathan. Talking about Atlee's project furthermore, the source said that it started rolling in September last year in Pune and the scenes were focused on Shah Rukh and Nayanthara. The source added that the Pune schedule was to be followed by an action sequence in BD Petit Parsee General Hospital in Cumballa Hill, Mumbai in October but the actor could not go ahead with it owing to personal reasons referring to his son Aryan Khan's alleged drug case.

Shah Rukh Khan To Resume Shooting For Director Atlee's Film From This Time?

However, the source had said that Shah Rukh Khan did not want the schedule to lag behind due to him so the shooting in South Mumbai continued with Nayanthara and Sunil Grover. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor will wrap up the hospital sequences in this week-long schedule of Atlee's next. The source furthermore said that the film will also be shot in other parts of India along with Dubai.

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan will be playing a double role in the movie wherein he will be playing both the father and the son. The source talking about the same said that, after Duplicate (1998) and Don (2006), Shah Rukh will be playing a double role here too but with a twist. The plot of the movie will reportedly revolve around an estranged relationship between a father and a son over their conflicted professions. Talking about the movie, it also stars Priyamani who had previously shaken a leg with Shah Rukh Khan in the 2013 film Chennai Express.