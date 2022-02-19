Shah Rukh Khan To Resume Shooting For Atlee's Next From Next Week?

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is indeed back with a bang. With some interesting and anticipated projects on the pipeline, the actor has been shooting around the clock. The latest development is that he will be resuming the shoot of director Atlee's ambitious project from the next week.

According to a news report in Etimes, while the sets of director Raju Hirani's next with Shah Rukh Khan is being constructed, the megastar will utilize this phase to shoot for Atlee's next. The news report added that the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor will shoot for the same sometime in the next week in South Mumbai. The report furthermore stated that before this, Shah Rukh will be heading off to Spain to shoot for the remaining portions of his much-awaited film Pathan. The shooting of the movie was delayed owing to the actor's son Aryan Khan's alleged drug case.

It was earlier reported that the megastar will reportedly resume shooting for Atlee's film and will be wrapping it in one straight schedule before bouncing on to his next with Rajkumar Hirani. A news report in Mid-Day had stated that Shah Rukh Khan will continue shooting for the untitled project after he wraps up his few remaining portions for Pathan and his cameo portions for Tiger 3. The report had added that the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor had cancelled all his shoots from between October to November due to his son Aryan Khan's alleged drug case after which the shoots continued to be delayed to the rise in the Omicron cases.

The report further stated that now Shah Rukh Khan will be focusing on winding up Atlee's next from February to March after which he will start working on Rajkumar Hirani's movie. Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that the Dil To Pagal Hai actor will be essaying a double role in the movie. Apart from this, there are speculations doing the rounds that the film's plot will resemble the hit Netflix series, Money Heist.

Earlier a source close to the project had revealed to a publication stating, "SRK will have double roles in Atlee's next. Yes, there won't be one but two Shah Rukhs in the film. Apparently, the story is designed like an Indianised Money Heist - a vigilante thriller - with SRK playing the professor leading a gang of girls. The movie will also star South sensation Nayanthara, Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra.